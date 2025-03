Accelerating Temperature Rise

Very high temperature anomalies are forecast over the Arctic Ocean for November 2025.









[ Arctic sea ice volume, click to enlarge ]

What makes such high temperatures possible is a combination of mechanisms speeding up the temperature rise.



One such mechanisms is loss of sea ice. Loss of Arctic sea ice volume is illustrated by the image on the right.





Furthermore, there are numerous feedbacks that can interact and amplify each other.





For more on mechanisms behind a steep rise in temperature, see this earlier post















• Transforming Society

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2022/10/transforming-society.html



• Climate Plan

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climateplan.html



• Climate Emergency Declaration

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climate-emergency-declaration.html • Transforming Society• Climate Plan• Climate Emergency Declaration









The Northern Hemisphere temperature was 12.68°C on March 18, 2025, a record daily high and 1.57°C higher than 1979-2000.An additional mechanism is sunspots that are expected to reach their maximum in this cycle in July 2025, while the number of sunspots is also higher than predicted.The situation is dire and the precautionary principle calls for rapid, comprehensive and effective action to reduce the damage and to improve the situation, as described in this 2022 post , where needed in combination with a Climate Emergency Declaration, as discussed at this group • Climate Reanalyzer• Tropical Tidbits• Danish Meteorological Institute - Arctic sea ice volume and thickness• Albedo, latent heat, insolation and more• Feedbacks• Sunspots• Mechanisms behind a steep rise in temperature