Accelerating Temperature Rise

Very high temperature anomalies are forecast over the Arctic Ocean for November 2025.









[ Arctic sea ice volume, click to enlarge ]

What makes such high temperatures possible is a combination of mechanisms speeding up the temperature rise.



One such mechanisms is loss of sea ice. Loss of Arctic sea ice volume is illustrated by the image on the right.





Furthermore, there are numerous feedbacks that can interact and amplify each other.





For more on mechanisms behind a steep rise in temperature, see this earlier post















• Transforming Society

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2022/10/transforming-society.html



• Climate Plan

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climateplan.html



• Climate Emergency Declaration

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climate-emergency-declaration.html • Transforming Society• Climate Plan• Climate Emergency Declaration







