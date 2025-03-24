Accelerating Temperature Rise

Very high temperature anomalies are forecast over the Arctic Ocean for November 2025.
|[ Arctic sea ice volume, click to enlarge ]
What makes such high temperatures possible is a combination of mechanisms speeding up the temperature rise.
One such mechanisms is loss of sea ice. Loss of Arctic sea ice volume is illustrated by the image on the right.
One such mechanisms is loss of sea ice. Loss of Arctic sea ice volume is illustrated by the image on the right.
An additional mechanism is sunspots that are expected to reach their maximum in this cycle in July 2025, while the number of sunspots is also higher than predicted.
Furthermore, there are numerous feedbacks that can interact and amplify each other.
For more on mechanisms behind a steep rise in temperature, see this earlier post.
Climate Emergency Declaration
The situation is dire and the precautionary principle calls for rapid, comprehensive and effective action to reduce the damage and to improve the situation, as described in this 2022 post, where needed in combination with a Climate Emergency Declaration, as discussed at this group.
Links
• Climate Reanalyzer
https://climatereanalyzer.org
• Tropical Tidbits
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com
• Danish Meteorological Institute - Arctic sea ice volume and thickness
https://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/icethickness/thk.uk.php
• Albedo, latent heat, insolation and more
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/albedo.html
• Feedbacks
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/feedbacks.html
• Sunspots
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/sunspots.html
• Mechanisms behind a steep rise in temperature
• Transforming Society
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2022/10/transforming-society.html
• Climate Plan
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climateplan.html
• Climate Emergency Declaration
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climate-emergency-declaration.html