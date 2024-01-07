2024 looks to be worse than 2023

The importance of sea surface temperatures



Slowing down of the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC) results in less ocean heat reaching the Arctic Ocean and, instead, a huge amount of ocean heat has been accumulating in the North Atlantic in 2023.

A large part of the thicker sea ice is located off Greenland's East Coast, as illustrated by the above image. Much of the sea ice will therefore rapidly disappear as the water heats up in 2024.



The importance of daily air temperatures, Northern Hemisphere

[ from the Extinction page ] The situation is dire. The Northern Hemisphere is getting hit hardest by high temperatures, as illustrated by the above image.





The Northern Hemisphere is home to some 90% of the world population of more than 8 billion people, with much of them living in South-East Asia.



As more people become aware of the dire situation, widespread panic may set in.





People may stop showing up for work, resulting in a rapid loss of the aerosol masking effect, as industries that now co-emit cooling aerosols (such as sulfates) grind to a halt.





Many people may start to collect and burn more wood, resulting in an increase in emissions that speed up the temperature rise.









The image on the right illustrates how fast a huge temperature could unfold.



As temperatures rise, more fires could also break out in forests, peatlands and urban areas including landfills and waste dumps, further contributing to emissions that speed up the temperature rise. The image on the right illustrates how fast a huge temperature could unfold.

As a somewhat sobering footnote, humans will likely go extinct with a 3°C rise and most life on Earth will disappear with a 5°C rise, as discussed in an earlier post









Climate Emergency Declaration



The situation is dire and the precautionary principle calls for rapid, comprehensive and effective action to reduce the damage and to improve the situation, as described in this 2022 post, where needed in combination with a Climate Emergency Declaration, as discussed at this group







