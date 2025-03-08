Daily carbon dioxide crosses 430 ppm

Carbon dioxide typically reaches its maximum in May, which means that even higher daily averages can be expected over the next few months. The image below shows that this reading of 430.6 ppm at Mauna Loa is way higher than the highest daily averages recorded in 2024.
A trend, based on 2015-2024 annual data, points at 1200 ppm CO₂ getting crossed in the year 2032.
|[ from an earlier post ]
The above trend illustrates that the clouds tipping point could get crossed in early 2032 due to rising CO₂ alone, which on its own could push temperatures up by an additional 8°C. The clouds tipping point is actually at 1200 ppm CO₂e, so when growth of other greenhouse gases and further mechanisms is taken into account, the tipping point could be crossed much earlier than in 2033.
Climate Emergency Declaration
The situation is dire and the precautionary principle calls for rapid, comprehensive and effective climate action to reduce the damage and to improve the situation, as described in this 2022 post, where needed in combination with a Climate Emergency Declaration, as discussed at this group.
Links
• NOAA - Global Monitoring Laboratory - monthly trends in CO₂
https://gml.noaa.gov/ccgg/trends/monthly.html
NOAA - Global Monitoring Laboratory
https://gml.noaa.gov/dv/iadv/graph.php?code=MLO&program=ccgg&type=ts
• Clouds tipping point
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/clouds-feedback.html
• Carbon dioxide growing rapidly
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2024/08/carbon-dioxide-growing-rapidly.html
• Double Blue Ocean Event 2025?
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2024/10/double-blue-ocean-event-2025.html
• Did a Terminal Temperature Acceleration Event start in December 2024?
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2024/12/did-a-terminal-temperature-acceleration-event-start-in-december-2024.html
• Transforming Society
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2022/10/transforming-society.html
• Climate Plan
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climateplan.html
• Climate Emergency Declaration
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climate-emergency-declaration.html
