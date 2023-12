Will temperatures keep rising fast?

The image on the right shows many elements that could jointly cause a rapid temperature rise of more than 10°C, in the process causing the clouds tipping point to get crossed that can push up the temperature rise by a further 8°C.Much of this is described at the extinction page The precautionary principle calls for comprehensive and effective action to reduce the damage and to improve the situation as described in this 2022 post , in line with recognition of the climate emergency we're in.• Climate Reanalyzer