Did a Terminal Temperature Acceleration Event start in December 2024?

Two trends are added based on these data (red dots). The linear trend (black) shows a steady, rapid rise. The non-linear trend (red) better follows variations such as El Niño and sunspots , and it indicates that a Terminal Temperature Acceleration Event may have started in December 2024 (in the area with the grey shading).

The above comparison image illustrates that the use of a 1901-1930 base instead of the default Copernicus 1991-2020 base comes with an adjustment of the temperature anomaly of 0.91°C. Note that neither of these bases are pre-industrial. As discussed at the pre-industrial page, using pre-industrial as a base requires a further adjustment of as much as an additional 0.99°C, which would correspond with a total temperature anomaly for the year 2023 of as much as 2.47°C.

The current La Niña is predicted to be weak and short-lived, as illustrated by the image below, from NOAA , with probabilities for an El Niño getting progressively higher in the course of 2025.







Since a La Niña typically suppresses temperatures, the question arises as to what is causing the temperatures to keep rising.



Mechanisms behind accelerated temperature rise

Recent research led by Helge Goessling suggests that global warming itself is reducing the number of low clouds, resulting in less sunlight getting reflected back into space. “If a large part of the decline in albedo is indeed due to feedbacks between global warming and low clouds, as some climate models indicate, we should expect rather intense warming in the future,” Helge Goessling warns

A Terminal Temperature Acceleration Event could be occur soon due to a number of mechanisms, including:

- a drop in albedo as a result of a reduction in lower clouds

- a drop in albedo as a result of reduction in sea ice extent

- El Niño developing in the course of 2025

- sunspots reaching a maximum in the current cycle (predicted to occur July 2025)

- less ocean heat reaching deeper parts of the ocean as a result of slowing down of AMOC

- reductions in sulfur aerosols combined with an increase in black carbon and brown carbon as civilization grinds to a halt

