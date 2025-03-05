How to respond to the threat of a huge temperature rise









Later this year, a new El Niño may emerge, which could push up the temperature. Importantly, this is only one out of ten mechanisms that could jointly push up the temperature dramatically in a matter of months, as described in a previous post





[ Arctic sea ice volume, click to enlarge ]

Another one of these mechanisms is sea ice loss. The image on the right shows that Arctic sea ice volume is at a record low for the time of year.

Some may question whether a huge temperature will occur. Others may question that these mechanisms will cause a huge temperature soon. They all miss the point. The point is that a huge rise may occur soon and that politicians are taking little or no action.

As the likeliness of a huge and accelerating temperature rise, the severity of its impact, and the ubiquity and the imminence with which it will strike all become more manifest—the more sobering it is to realize that a mere



A state of emergency is typically declared only after a disaster hits a specific area. Increasingly though, we must not only look at the intensity and severity at which one specific place is hit by an event, but we must also incorporate ubiquity and imminence. As temperatures rise, more extreme weather events will occur with greater intensity, more frequently, over larger areas, with longer duration and they will become more ubiquitous and follow each other up with increasing rapidity.



Climate Emergency Declaration



The situation is dire and the precautionary principle calls for rapid, comprehensive and effective action to reduce the damage and to improve the situation, as described in







3°C rise may suffice to cause human extinction.





The above image illustrates the threat of a huge temperature rise. The red trendline warns that the temperature could increase at a terrifying speed soon.