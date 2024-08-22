Carbon dioxide growing rapidly

The image below shows NOAA monthly mean concentration of carbon dioxide (CO₂) recorded at Mauna Loa, Hawaii, from 2020 through July 2024. The inset shows that CO₂ was 425.55 parts per million (ppm) in July 2024, an increase of 3.72 ppm from July 2023, when CO₂ was 421.83 ppm. This 3.72 ppm growth is higher than the 3.36 ppm annual growth in 2023, the highest annual growth on record.

The image below shows the same data, with a trend added based on August 2009 through July 2024 data.









The above trend points at 430 ppm CO₂ getting crossed in February 2025, a jump of 10 ppm in two years time (from 420 ppm in February 2023 to 340 ppm in February 2025). Despite numerous warnings and despite politicians' pledges to act decisively, the concentration of CO₂ in the atmosphere is growing rapidly.

If this trend continues, 1200 ppm CO₂ could be crossed in early 2035, as illustrated by the image below. In other words, the clouds tipping point could get crossed in early 2035 due to the rise in CO₂ alone. [ from earlier post ] [ from earlier post ]

Rising emissions could originate from many sources, the more so as more sinks turn into sources.The clouds tipping point is at 1200 ppm CO₂e (carbon dioxide equivalent), so it could be crossed even earlier than in 2035 when also taking into account more methane, nitrous oxide, etc. As illustrated by the image below, from an earlier post , a trend added to NOAA globally averaged marine surface monthly mean methane data from April 2018 to November 2022 points at 1200 ppm CO₂e getting crossed in 2027 due to a rise in methane alone.