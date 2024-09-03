Cataclysmic Alignment threatens Climate Catastrophe

Sunspots In a cataclysmic alignment, the next El Niño threatens to develop while sunspots are higher than expected. Sunspots are expected to reach a peak in the current cycle in July 2025.





The observed values are much higher than predicted. If this trend continues, the rise in sunspots forcing from early 2020 to July 2025 may well make a difference of more than 0.25°C.



El Niño



High sunspots could line up with an upcoming El Niño and with further forcing by short-term variables, in a cataclysmic alignment that could push up the temperature enough to cause dramatic sea ice loss in the Arctic, resulting in runaway temperature rise by 2026.









. The image below, from an earlier post and adapted from NOAA , illustrates that El Niño conditions were present from June 2023 through April 2024, and that ENSO-neutral started in May 2024



The danger is that we could move into a new El Niño in 2025, while temperatures remain high due to



This - in combination with further events, developments and short-term variables - could constitute a cataclysmic alignment that could result in runaway temperature rise by 2026, as an



Further forcing



Natural variability is mentioned by the IPCC, but because such events vary from year to year, their impact is smoothed out in climate change calculations that average the temperature rise over the course of decades. Yet, when such events coincide in a cataclysmic alignment, as could be the case within the next few years, the extra rise in temperature from - say - the year 2021 could be over 0.75°C. Note that this is an extra rise, on top of the long-term rise due to activities by people since pre-industrial.



Furthermore, as emissions and temperatures keep rising, such an extra rise could trigger feedbacks that threaten to grow in strength and strike with ever greater ferocity, further accelerating the temperature rise while extreme weather disasters hit numerous regions around the world more frequently over larger areas, with greater intensity and for longer periods.



Conflict and socio-economic stress could add further forcing. Heatwaves, fires, famine, drought, floods, crop loss, loss of habitable land and corrupt politicians threaten to cause violent conflicts to erupt around the world, industrial activity to grind to a halt and the temperature to rise above 3°C from pre-industrial, driving humans into extinction by 2026. Sadly, politicians and mainstream media fail to inform people about the danger, and once the full horror reveals itself, panic could be added to the problems the world faces.





Climate Emergency Declaration



The situation is dire and the precautionary principle calls for rapid, comprehensive and effective action to reduce the damage and to improve the situation, as described in





Links



• NOAA - Space Weather Prediction Center

https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/solar-cycle-progression

The situation is dire and the precautionary principle calls for rapid, comprehensive and effective action to reduce the damage and to improve the situation, as described in this 2022 post , where needed in combination with a Climate Emergency Declaration, as discussed at this group • NOAA - Space Weather Prediction Center



• NOAA - Climate Prediction Center - ENSO: Recent Evolution, Current Status and Predictions

https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/analysis_monitoring/lanina/enso_evolution-status-fcsts-web.pdf



• NOAA - Monthly Temperature Anomalies Versus El Niño

https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/access/monitoring/monthly-report/global/202407/supplemental/page-4



• Cataclysmic Alignment

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2022/06/cataclysmic-alignment.html



• Sunspots

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/sunspots.html



• Pre-industrial

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/pre-industrial.html



• Feedbacks

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/feedbacks.html



• Jet Stream

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/jet-stream.html



• Cold freshwater lid on North Atlantic

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/cold-freshwater-lid-on-north-atlantic.html



• Transforming Society

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2022/10/transforming-society.html



• Climate Plan

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climateplan.html



• Climate Emergency Declaration

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climate-emergency-declaration.html





