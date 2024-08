Paris Agreement thresholds crossed

The image below, created with The image below, created with NASA data while using a 1903-1924 custom base, illustrates that the temperature anomaly through July 2024 has been above 1.5°C for the past 13 months. The red line shows the trend (one-year Lowess Smoothing) associated with the rapid recent rise.













On August 8, 2024, the daily global air temperature anomaly was +0.75°C vs. 1991-2020 and the anomaly has been at about the same level for over the past 13 months, as illustrated by the image below, adapted from Copernicus









Moreover, feedbacks could cause a transition to a new El Niño while temperatures remain high and while The current temperature is higher than the temperature at this time of year in 2023, which is remarkable given that we were in an El Niño back in August 2023, while a transition to La Niña around August-October 2024 is expected, as illustrated by the image below, adapted from NOAA Moreover, feedbacks could cause a transition to a new El Niño while temperatures remain high and while sunspots will be reaching the peak of this cycle, which - in combination with further events and variables - could constitute a cataclysmic alignment that could result in runaway temperature rise by 2026, as an earlier post concluded.





IPCC keeps downplaying the danger