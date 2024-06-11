Arctic Sea Ice Alert





Temperatures in the North Atlantic strongly affect Arctic sea ice. As temperatures rise and the Jet Stream gets more deformed, heatwaves can extend over the Arctic, and huge amounts of ocean heat get suddenly get pushed into the Arctic Ocean in the path of the Gulf Stream.





The image below shows the rising ocean heat content anomalies in the Gulf of Mexico, compared to the 2013-2023 mean, with anomalies recently reaching a new record high above 20 KJ per cm².







North Atlantic sea surface temperature anomalies have risen strongly over the past few years, as illustrated by the image below that highlights anomalies from 1951-1980 for May 2022, May 2023 and May 2024. North Atlantic sea surface temperature anomalies have risen strongly over the past few years, as illustrated by the image below that highlights anomalies from 1951-1980 for May 2022, May 2023 and May 2024.





As illustrated by the image below, the North Atlantic sea surface temperature anomaly has moved higher recently.















Consequently, Arctic sea ice extent is now in sharp decline, as illustrated by the image below. [ click on images to enlarge ] The above image shows that Arctic sea ice extent is not the lowest on record for the time of year, but note that extent is one way to measure sea ice. There are further ways to measure Arctic sea ice, such as area, concentration, volume and thickness. The above image shows that Arctic sea ice extent is not the lowest on record for the time of year, but note that extent is one way to measure sea ice. There are further ways to measure Arctic sea ice, such as area, concentration, volume and thickness.





Temperatures are getting very high in the Northern Hemisphere.The image on the right shows maximum temperatures on June 10, 2024, with very high temperatures showing up over a large area around the North Pole.Temperatures can be expected to keep rising. The image underneath shows a forecast of maximum temperature on June 13, 2024, with very high temperatures showing up on land around the Arctic Ocean, above 20°C in Alaska, parts of Siberia and on an area in Greenland.This year, temperatures are extremely high, and this is especially the case for temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico and in the North Atlantic.