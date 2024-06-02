Have feedbacks taken over?

What could be behind these persistently high temperatures? Many causes such as El Niño and sunspots have been discussed in earlier posts. How much do emissions contribute to these high temperatures?

Despite pledges by politicians to ensure that temperatures would not cross 1.5°C above pre-industrial , the growth rate of the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere appears to be accelerating, as illustrated by the image below, adapted from NOAA and showing concentration of carbon dioxide at Mauna Loa, Hawaii.

For about one year now, global temperature anomalies have been extremely high, as illustrated by the image below, created with a screenshot from Copernicus , showing an anomaly from 1991-2020 of 0.86°C on June 1, 2024.

Could feedbacks have taken over as the dominent driver of the temperature rise? The anomalies in the first image are calculated from a 1991-2000 base. The temperature rise and the resulting feedbacks are even larger when anomalies are calculated from a pre-industrial base.





A 2.75°C rise corresponds with almost ⅕ more water vapor in the atmosphere, as the extinction page points out. The increase in water vapor in the atmosphere is a self-amplifying feedback, since water vapor is a powerful greenhouse gas, further accelerating the temperature rise.



Surface precipitable water reached a record high of 27.139 kg/m² in July 2023, as illustrated by the image below, adapted from Surface precipitable water reached a record high of 27.139 kg/m² in July 2023, as illustrated by the image below, adapted from NOAA



[ from earlier post ]

Worryingly, data for the first four months of 2024 are way higher than they were in 2023 at the same time of year, which raises fears that surface precipitable water will reach an even higher peak in 2024 than was reached in 2023. The situation is depicted even more clearly on the image below, created with the same data.



As said, more water in the atmosphere further accelerates the temperature rise. Furthermore, high relative humidity also makes high temperatures more unbearable. The human body can cool itself by sweating, which has a physiological limit that was long described as a 35°C wet-bulb temperature, i.e. once the wet-bulb temperature reaches 35°C, one can no longer lose heat by perspiration, even in strong wind, but instead one will start gaining heat from the air beyond a wet-bulb temperature of 35°C.

A 2022 study (by Vecellio et al., 2022 ) finds that the actual limit is lower — about 31°C wet-bulb or 87°F at 100% relative humidity — even for young, healthy subjects. The temperature for older populations, who are more vulnerable to heat, is likely even lower. In practice the limit will typically be lower and depending on circumstances could be as low as a wet-bulb temperature of 25°C, as discussed in an earlier post

Temperature in either °C or °F and the relative humidity for spots on Earth can be viewed at nullschool , and then the associated wet-bulb temperature can be calculated here

There are numerous tipping points and non-linear, self-amplifying feedbacks that can all contribute, interact and start to kick in with greater ferocity, amplifying and further accelerating the rise, as discussed in earlier posts such as



Climate Emergency Declaration



The situation is dire and the precautionary principle calls for rapid, comprehensive and effective action to reduce the damage and to improve the situation, as described in







Links



https://unfccc.int/sites/default/files/english_paris_agreement.pdf



• NOAA - Global Monitoring Laboratory - Carbon Cycle Gases, Mauna Loa, Hawaii, U.S.

https://gml.noaa.gov/dv/iadv/graph.php?code=MLO&program=ccgg&type=ts



• NASA - datasets and images

https://data.giss.nasa.gov



• Climate Reanalyzer

https://climatereanalyzer.org



• Pre-industrial

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/pre-industrial.html



• Extinction

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/extinction.html



https://pulse.climate.copernicus.eu



• NOAA - Physical Sciences Laboratory

https://psl.noaa.gov



• Very high temperatures in Tropics

https://arctic-news.blogshttps://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2023/07/wet-bulb-globe-temperature-tipping-point.htmlpot.com/2024/05/very-high-temperatures-in-tropics.html



• Extreme heat stress

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2023/06/extreme-heat-stress.html



https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2023/07/wet-bulb-globe-temperature-tipping-point.html



• Evaluating the 35°C wet-bulb temperature adaptability threshold for young, healthy subjects (PSU

HEAT Project) - by Daniel Vecellio et al. (2022)

https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/japplphysiol.00738.2021

https://www.facebook.com/groups/arcticnews/posts/10159973158374679



• Temperature rise may soon accelerate even more

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2024/05/temperature-rise-may-soon-accelerate-even-more.html



• wet bulb temperature calculator

https://www.mit.edu/~eltahirgroup/calTW.html



https://www.convert-me.com/en/convert/temperature/?u=dcelsius&v=40



• Feebacks in the Arctic

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/feedbacks.html



• Jet Stream

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/jet-stream.html



• Cold freshwater lid on North Atlantic

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/cold-freshwater-lid-on-north-atlantic.html



• Arctic Ocean Feedbacks

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2017/01/arctic-ocean-feedbacks.html



• Arctic sea ice set for steep decline

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2024/03/arctic-sea-ice-set-for-steep-decline.html



• Transforming Society

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2022/10/transforming-society.html



• Climate Plan

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climateplan.html



• Climate Emergency Declaration

