Feedback #19: Feedback #1: albedo loss as sea ice melts due to rising temperatures and due to it getting covered by soot, dust, algae, meltpools and rainwater pools;Feedback #19: distortion of the Jet Stream as the temperature difference narrows between the Arctic and the Tropics, in turn causing further feedbacks to kick in stronger, such as hot air moving into the Arctic and cold air moving out, and more extreme weather events bringing heavier rain and more intense heatwaves, droughts and forest fires that cause black carbon to settle on the sea ice. The image below on the right illustrates how two feedbacks contribute to accelerated Arctic temperature rise:



Sea ice decline comes with loss of albedo and loss of the latent heat buffer, both of which accelerate the temperature rise of the water of the Arctic Ocean, which threatens to cause destablization of hydrates contained in sediments at the seafloor of the Arctic Ocean, which in turn threatens to result in eruption of huge amounts methane.A further danger is that the temperature rise will cause stronger wind, waves and storms, loss of sea ice, loss of reflectivity of clouds and more ocean stratification, exacerbated by more freshwater accumulating at the surface of oceans, due to stronger ice melting, due to heavier runoff from land and rivers and due to changes in wind patterns and ocean currents and circulation. In the North Atlantic, there is the added danger that formation of a freshwater lid will cause huge amounts of ocean heat to be pushed into the Arctic Ocean and enter the atmosphere as sea ice disappears.