Huge temperature rise





High levels of methane are already present over the Arctic and the water vapor feedback makes things worse. Additionally, more ocean heat entering the Arctic Ocean can destabilize hydrates at the seafloor and cause methane eruptions, resulting in huge amounts of methane entering the atmosphere over the Arctic.Changes to ocean currents and the Jet Stream can at times hold back some of these impact, but such changes on the other hand can also amplify the impact. As Earth's Energy Imbalance keeps rising, huge amounts of heat accumulate in oceans, and part of this heat can - due to storms - abruptly be pushed into the Arctic, which can be further facilitated by the formation of a freshwater lid at the surface of the North Atlantic that enables more ocean heat to travel underneath this lid to the Arctic Ocean, along the path of prevailing ocean currents and wind patterns.A huge temperature rise could unfold by 2026 as the joint result of changes in the atmosphere, changes in surface and cloud albedo, changes in wind patterns & ocean currents, and further developments, e.g. in a cataclysmic alignment, the next El Niño threatens to develop while sunspots are higher than expected. Sunspots are expected to reach a peak in the current cycle in July 2025 The joint impact could cause the clouds tipping point to get crossed, adding an abrupt further 8°C to the rise, which could in turn cause the water vapor tipping point to get crossed, which means that from then on the increase in water vapor alone would suffice to keep increasing the temperature, in a runaway greenhouse process in which evaporation could cause a global surface temperature rise of several hundred degrees Celsius and make our planet as inhospitable as Venus, as this study concludes and as discussed at this post