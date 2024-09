AI-controlled apes with apps at seconds to Midnight

by Andrew Glikson

What further evidence do the inhabitants of planet Earth need to have to convince them the liveable climate, the lungs of the Earth, is sharply deteriorating, species are dying, the mere failure of a computer chip or of a human neuron are capable of terminating civilization, that the powers that be are leading to one of the greatest mass extinction in the history of the Earth and that mass migration to Mars is a cynical myth. At the death of détente the powers that be, aimed toward World War III, do not appear to be concerned with the consequences of extreme global warming, clear evidence for their lack of concern for life on Earth.

[ Guernica, mural by Pablo Picasso, from Wikipedia ]

On Monday 26 April 1937, the Basque town of Guernica was bombed by Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy at the request of the Spanish Nationalists under the command of General Francisco Franco during the Spanish Civil War. No painting other than Pablo Picasso’s Guernica more strikingly depicts the massacre of the oncoming fascism – the human death cult reaching a peak in World War II and re-emerging toward World War III, as nuclear fleets and climate extremes aim at life on Earth, as Governments and snake-oil merchants spend $trillions threatening to radioactivate the atmosphere, reinventing the killing fields under false-flags as Goebbels-like agents with blood on their hands deceive the multitude to the tune of canned laughter, women carry dead children, multi-billionaires plan future space shots out of the mouths of the hungry, Olympic cyclists write themselves into history and only the young rebel against the global insanity.



























Earth and climate scientist



Andrew Glikson Books:

The Asteroid Impact Connection of Planetary Evolution

https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9789400763272

The Archaean: Geological and Geochemical Windows into the Early Earth

https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783319079073

The Plutocene: Blueprints for a Post-Anthropocene Greenhouse Earth

https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783319572369

The Event Horizon: Homo Prometheus and the Climate Catastrophe

https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783030547332

Climate, Fire and Human Evolution: The Deep Time Dimensions of the Anthropocene

https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783319225111

Evolution of the Atmosphere, Fire and the Anthropocene Climate Event Horizon

https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9789400773318

From Stars to Brains: Milestones in the Planetary Evolution of Life and Intelligence

https://www.springer.com/us/book/9783030106027

Asteroids Impacts, Crustal Evolution and Related Mineral Systems with Special Reference to Australia

https://www.springer.com/us/book/9783319745442

The Fatal Species: From Warlike Primates to Planetary Mass Extinction

https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783030754679

The Trials of Gaia. Milestones in the evolution of Earth with reference to the Antropocene

Cycles of death, repeated almost every generation, follow breakups in the international order, women die alongside their men as in the Spanish Civil war , or are left to rebuild their shattered homes.Over the past few decades the probability of a nuclear war has grown to some 12,121 hair-triggered weapons aimed at all life, that the criminal powers refuse to dismantle, propagating hollow Orwellian speak on the airwaves. But while it is common for the misguided to attribute atrocities to so called “leaders”, including in parliaments, which the people initially elected under false pretences.The consequences range from fatal imperial wars to global climate calamities. According to Jeffrey D. Sachs (July 16, 2024): “The quest for hegemony has pushed the world to open warfare between the world’s two leading nuclear powers”.As conveyed by Thucydides Trap , the rise of empires constitutes a major driver of international conflict, from the Persian superpower to the Roman empire. In the modern era, détente could hardly survive while submarine and space weapon systems proliferate and adversaries seek “victory” at the price of millions of lives in World wars. There is no evidence current promoters of the looming nuclear war can be brought to trial in a future round of Nuremberg trials.Fascism, coined after the Roman fascia, tantamount to military barbarism, represents the hallmark of tribal killing through history, as contrasted with a small percent of peaceful nomadic tribes . The ratio of male deaths in modern wars is far less.The ultimate control of a future global biosphere by AI-weapon systems can only subject civilization and the living biosphere to an intelligence-free world, hard to conceive less brutal than World wars I, II or the looming World War III.But blame cannot be exclusively attributed to “leaders”, so-called, who once elected into positions of “power” need to conform to those in control of industry and society. Opinion makers manufacture consent . The mega-rich, tycoons, corporate directors, shareholders and managers of the “fourth estate” paint black as white propagating major untruths, for example making it look as if carbon exports can be distinguished from domestic greenhouse emissions in terms of their effects on the atmosphere.While responsibility belongs to all of humanity, it is the relatively affluent “first world” governments which generate the oncoming collapse (Jared Diamond, 2005).