The predicament of climate scientists on the road to a super tropical Earth

In private conversations, many climate scientists express far greater concern at the progression and consequences of global warming than they do in public.









One of the glaring misconceptions, which ignores the dispersal of greenhouse gases throughout the atmosphere, is as if their global effects depend on the country from which the carbon is extracted. Further, politically originated stigmas labels scientists as some kind of "alarmists"or " Cassandras ". A threat of institutional penalties affects scientist's jobs. Along with the dominion of vested pro-carbon interests these factors drive humanity blind toward the Sixth Mass Extinction of Species