Thickest sea ice breaking away from Greenland

On the right is a Naval Research Laboratory animation of Arctic sea ice thickness through July 29, 2024, with forecasts added through August 6, 2024.

NASA Worldview animation of satellite images from July 25, 2024 to July 29, 2024.

• Nullschool https://earth.nullschool.net/#2024/07/29/1500Z/ocean/isobaric/250hPa/overlay=sea_surface_temp/orthographic=-48.26,93.80,1135/loc=-16.000,82.750

• Naval Research Laboratory https://www7320.nrlssc.navy.mil/GLBhycomcice1-12/arctic.html

• NASA Worldview https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov







The above image shows wind at 250 hPa and sea surface temperature, with a temperature of 0.9°C (33.5°F) highlighted at the green circle just north of Greenland, on July 29, 2024.Naval Research Laboratory

Large pieces of sea ice are breaking away from the northern tip of Greenland, to be carried by ocean currents to the Fram Strait east of Greenland. On their way they will melt away, illustrating how ocean heat can make even the thickest parts of the sea ice disappear in a matter of days.The thick sea ice north of Greenland is breaking away due to high ocean heat and due to strong wind blowing from Greenland toward the North Pole, which is in turn due to deformation of the Jet Stream, one of the many feedbacks of the temperature rise.