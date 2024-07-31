Thickest sea ice breaking away from Greenland

The thick sea ice north of Greenland is breaking away due to high ocean heat and due to strong wind blowing from Greenland toward the North Pole, which is in turn due to deformation of the Jet Stream, one of the many feedbacks of the temperature rise.
|[ click on images to enlarge ]
On the right is a Naval Research Laboratory animation of Arctic sea ice thickness through July 29, 2024, with forecasts added through August 6, 2024.
The animation below shows a NASA Worldview animation of satellite images from July 25, 2024 to July 29, 2024. This is a 6.5 MB file, so if it doesn't show up due to its size, you may be able to view it by clicking on the Facebook comment box underneath.
|[ click on images to enlarge ]
Links
• Nullschool
https://earth.nullschool.net/#2024/07/29/1500Z/ocean/isobaric/250hPa/overlay=sea_surface_temp/orthographic=-48.26,93.80,1135/loc=-16.000,82.750
• Naval Research Laboratory
• NASA Worldviewhttps://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov