Temperature rise threatens to accelerate even more





The above image, created with Climate Reanalyzer content, shows that June 2024 was substantially hotter than June 2023, which is significant since we're not in an El Niño anymore. Moreover, monthly temperatures are also rising.

According to Copernicus , the global-average temperature for the past 12 months (July 2023 – June 2024) has been more than 1.5°C above the 1850-1900 average. Carlo Buontempo, Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), adds:Note that, as discussed in earlier posts, anomalies from a genuinely pre-industrial base could be much higher.

The danger is that feedbacks and further developments will accelerate the temperature rise even more. Critical in this respect is the condition of Arctic sea ice. The image below, adapted from the Danish Metereological Institute, indicates that Arctic sea ice volume is at a record low for the time of year, as it has been for most of the year. At the same time, sea ice extent is still relatively large; Arctic sea ice extent was 3% below average in June 2024, close to the values observed most years since 2010, according to Copernicus. The implication is that sea ice must be very thin.

The combination image below, from an earlier post and adapted from the University of Bremen , indicates that most of the thicker sea ice has melted in the course of June 2024, and that the latent heat buffer may be gone soon.

The situation is dire and the precautionary principle calls for rapid, comprehensive and effective action to reduce the damage and to improve the situation, as described in this 2022 post, where needed in combination with a Climate Emergency Declaration, as discussed at this group.





