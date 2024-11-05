Sea ice alert

[ click on images to enlarge ]

The image shows Arctic sea ice extent during the period from October 14 to November 7. Arctic sea ice extent was very low on November 5, 2024. It was lower only on some days during this period in 2016, 2019 and 2020.

The recent slow growth of Arctic sea ice extent is worrying. When slow growth occurred in 2016 and in 2019, El Niño conditions were prominent. Higher than usual temperatures during El Niño years typically slow down Arctic sea ice extent growth at this time of year. By contrast, La Niña conditions were prominent since October 2024. It is worrying that slow growth occurs during La Niña conditions in 2024.



[ from earlier post ] The image below highlights Antarctic sea ice extent during the months September and October, showing NSIDC data from 2010 through November 2, 2024.









Global sea ice typically reaches its annual maximum extent around this time of year, as Arctic sea ice expands in extent.







Higher ocean heat in combination with higher air temperatures over the Arctic Ocean are two drivers behind the slow growth in Arctic sea ice extent. The image below shows high temperatures over the Arctic Ocean on November 5, 2024, 00Z.









High temperature anomalies are in turn resulting in high anomalies in precipitable water, as illustrated by the image below.





There are many feedbacks and other mechanisms active and they are interacting on top of driving up temperatures individually. Albedo change is a feedback that can have a huge impact. The record low global sea ice extent is accelerating the rise in global temperatures, as it results in less sunlight getting reflected back into space and more heat getting absorbed by oceans.





The situation is dire and the precautionary principle calls for rapid, comprehensive and effective action to reduce the damage and to improve the situation, as described in







As illustrated by the above image, Antarctic sea ice extent in September and October 2023 & 2024 was much lower than in previous years, a huge difference that occurred during a period when little or no sunlight was reaching Antarctic sea ice.

As illustrated by the above image, Antarctic sea ice extent in September and October 2023 & 2024 was much lower than in previous years, a huge difference that occurred during a period when little or no sunlight was reaching Antarctic sea ice.