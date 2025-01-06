Sea ice decline January 2025

Antarctic sea ice
The above images by the University of Bremen illustrate the decline in thickness (in cm) of Antarctic sea ice between August 27, 2024, and January 5, 2025.Changes to ocean currents can cause more heat to accumulate at the ocean surface, resulting in more Antarctic sea ice melting from below and losing thickness. Where the temperature of the (saline) ocean water rises above -1.8°C (28.7°F), the sea ice will start melting away from below.
The above image shows the Southern Hemisphere on January 5, 2025, when the sea surface temperature off the coast of East Antarctica was 1.6°C at the green circle (image left), an anomaly from 1981-2011 of 1.8°C compared to 1981-2011 (image right).
Climate Emergency Declaration
The situation is dire and the precautionary principle calls for rapid, comprehensive and effective action to reduce the damage and to improve the situation, as described in this 2022 post, where needed in combination with a Climate Emergency Declaration, as discussed at this group.
