Heat flux forecast to enter Arctic early February 2025

|[ high temperatures in Arctic, click on images to enlarge ]
A heat flux is forecast to enter the Arctic early February 2025 that could raise temperatures to levels more than 30°C higher than 1979-2000, as illustrated by the above forecast for February 2, 2025 12Z, run January 25, 2025 06Z by Climate Reanalyzer.
|[ Jet Stream changes, click on images to enlarge ]
A sudden influx of heat can cause dramatic and rapid sea ice decline, with huge amounts of methane erupting abruptly from the seafloor, all contributing strongly to the further temperature rise, which in turn comes with further feedbacks, such as more water vapor ending up in the atmosphere, as illustrated by the image below.
|[ precipitable water anomaly ]
Climate Emergency Declaration
The situation is dire and the precautionary principle calls for rapid, comprehensive and effective action to reduce the damage and to improve the situation, as described in this 2022 post, where needed in combination with a Climate Emergency Declaration, as discussed at this group.
Links
• Climate Reanalyzer
https://climatereanalyzer.org
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2022/10/transforming-society.html
• Climate Plan
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climateplan.html
• Climate Emergency Declaration
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climate-emergency-declaration.html
