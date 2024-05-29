Very high temperatures in Tropics





The image below shows the average monthly temperature anomaly over the past few years through April 2024 , when the anomaly was 1.327°C (or 2.389 °F) from 1951-1980.







Note that the above-mentioned anomalies are compared to 1979-2000 and 1951-1980, neither of which is pre-industrial. The anomalies would be much higher when calculated from a pre-industrial base.

The image below, adapted from Climate Reanalyzer , shows maximum temperatures on May 29, 2024. Extremely high temperatures were recorded in India and Pakistan.





Below is the same image, this time tilted to focus on South East Asia, showing the extremely high temperatures recorded in India and Pakistan on May 29, 2024.









Climate Emergency Declaration



The situation is dire and the precautionary principle calls for rapid, comprehensive and effective action to reduce the damage and to improve the situation, as described in





