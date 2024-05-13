Temperature rise may soon accelerate even more

The April 2024 temperature was 1.62°C higher than 1900-1930, as illustrated by the above image, adapted from NASA. The red line highlights acceleration of the temperature rise.

The temperature anomaly is even higher when calculated from a pre-industrial base.



The above image shows a magenta trend that points at the temperature crossing 3°C above pre-industrial later this year (2024).





The extinction page points out that a 2.75°C rise corresponds with almost ⅕ more water vapor in the atmosphere. This increase in water vapor in the atmosphere is a self-reinforcing feedback, since water vapor is a powerful greenhouse gas, further accelerating the temperature rise.





Feedbacks



There is no single feedback behind the recent steep rise and acceleration, instead there are numerous non-linear, self-reinforcing feedbacks that can all contribute, interact and start to kick in with greater ferocity, amplifying and further accelerating the rise.









Furthermore, developments such as the reduction in sulfur emissions over the past few years are further pushing up the temperature rise. Altogether, the temperature rise may exceed 18°C from pre-industrial by as early as 2026, as discussed at the Such feedbacks include water vapor, storms, ocean stratification, ocean acidification, loss of sea ice, loss of reflectivity of clouds and freshwater accumulating at the surface of oceans, due to stronger ice melting, due to heavier runoff from land and rivers and due to changes in wind patterns and ocean currents and circulation.Furthermore, developments such as the reduction in sulfur emissions over the past few years are further pushing up the temperature rise. Altogether, the temperature rise may exceed 18°C from pre-industrial by as early as 2026, as discussed at the Extinction page





Two tipping points threaten to get crossed





The danger is huge, the risk is unacceptable. Current global temperature anomalies are extremely high, as illustrated by the image below, showing anomalies from 1991-2000.









The temperature rise is hitting the Arctic harder than elsewhere, as illustrated by the images adapted from NASA below and at the top.







