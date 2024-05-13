Temperature rise may soon accelerate even more

The April 2024 temperature is 1.32°C higher than 1951-1980, as illustrated by the above image, adapted from NASA. Local anomalies are as high as 6.2°C.
The April 2024 temperature was 1.62°C higher than 1900-1930, as illustrated by the above image, adapted from NASA. The red line highlights acceleration of the temperature rise.
The above image, from an earlier post, shows that the February 2024 temperature was 1.76°C above 1885-1915, and potentially 2.75°C above pre-industrial (bright yellow inset right). The extinction page points out that such a rise corresponds with almost ⅕ more water vapor in the atmosphere. This increase in water vapor in the atmosphere is a self-reinforcing feedback, since water vapor is a powerful greenhouse gas, further accelerating the temperature rise.
The image below, created with NASA Land+Ocean monthly mean global temperature anomalies versus a 1900-1923 custom base, further adjusted by 0.99°C to reflect ocean air temperatures, higher polar anomalies and a pre-industrial base.
The above image shows a magenta trend that points at the temperature crossing 3°C above pre-industrial later this year (2024).
There is no single feedback behind the recent steep rise and acceleration, instead there are numerous non-linear, self-reinforcing feedbacks that can all contribute, interact and start to kick in with greater ferocity, amplifying and further accelerating the rise.
|[ from earlier post ]
Feedbacks
Such feedbacks include water vapor, storms, ocean stratification, ocean acidification, loss of sea ice, loss of reflectivity of clouds and freshwater accumulating at the surface of oceans, due to stronger ice melting, due to heavier runoff from land and rivers and due to changes in wind patterns and ocean currents and circulation.
Furthermore, developments such as the reduction in sulfur emissions over the past few years are further pushing up the temperature rise. Altogether, the temperature rise may exceed 18°C from pre-industrial by as early as 2026, as discussed at the Extinction page.
Two tipping points threaten to get crossed
The danger is huge, the risk is unacceptable. Current global temperature anomalies are extremely high, as illustrated by the image below, showing anomalies from 1991-2000.
The temperature rise is hitting the Arctic harder than elsewhere, as illustrated by the images adapted from NASA below and at the top.
Contributing to these high temperatures in the Arctic are high temperatures of the North Atlantic Ocean, as illustrated by the image below, adapted from Climate Reanalyzer.
The above image shows that the North Atlantic sea surface temperature was 21.4°C on May 12, 2024. High North Atlantic sea surface temperatures spell bad news for the Arctic, as much ocean heat gets pushed toward the Arctic from the North Atlantic. North Atlantic sea surface temperatures are now getting pushed up strongly from their annual minimum, in line with seasonal changes. Ominously, a peak of 25.4°C was reached in August 2023, i.e. 4°C higher than the current temperature.
One tipping point that threatens to get crossed is loss of Arctic sea ice. Loss of Arctic sea ice comes with albedo change, which constitutes a huge self-reinforcing feedback loop, i.e. the more sea ice disappears, the more sunlight gets absorbed by the Arctic Ocean, further accelerating sea ice melting, while less sunlight gets reflected back into space.
|[ Albedo change, from the Albedo page ]
Next to the albedo loss, there is loss of the latent heat buffer constituted by the sea ice. Latent heat is energy associated with a phase change, in this case the energy consumed as solid ice turns into liquid water (i.e. melts). During a phase change, the temperature remains constant. Sea ice acts as a buffer that absorbs heat, while keeping the temperature at about zero degrees Celsius. As long as there is sea ice in the water, this sea ice will keep absorbing heat, so the temperature doesn't rise at the sea surface. And as long as air temperatures over the Arctic are below freezing, sea ice can persist at the surface, maintaining sea ice extent, which may give the false impression that sea ice was healthy, whereas in fact sea ice is declining in thickness.
The amount of energy absorbed by melting ice is as much as it takes to heat up an equivalent mass of water from zero to 80°C. Loss of the latent heat buffer therefore constitutes a tipping point, i.e. once crossed, the Arctic Ocean will heat up at an accelerating pace.
As the above map shows, much of the thicker sea ice is located away from the North Pole, such as off the east coast of Greenland, and that this sea ice is likely to melt away quickly as more sunlight starts reaching the Northern Hemisphere and temperatures rise in line with the change in seasons.
Seafloor methane constitutes a second tipping point. When methane escapes from hydrates that get destabilized by rising temperatures, the methane will expand to 160 times its previous volume and enter the atmosphere with force. Without the buffer constituted by thicker sea ice, an influx of ocean heat could cause large-scale destabilization of hydrates contained in sediments at the seafloor of the Arctic Ocean, resulting in eruptions of huge amounts of methane.
The above image illustrates these two tipping points and Northern Hemisphere Ocean Temperature anomalies vs 1901-2000, created with NOAA data. Trends and tipping point estimates are added. The magenta trend is based on Jan.1880-Jan.2024 data and warns that the Seafloor Methane Tipping Point may be crossed in 2025. The red trend is based on Jan.2010-Jan.2024 data and better reflects variables such as El Niño, and it warns that the Seafloor Methane Tipping Point may be crossed in 2024.
|[ from earlier post ]
Climate Emergency Declaration
The situation is dire and the precautionary principle calls for rapid, comprehensive and effective action to reduce the damage and to improve the situation, as described in this 2022 post, where needed in combination with a Climate Emergency Declaration, as discussed at the Climate Emergency group.
Links
• NASA - datasets and images
https://data.giss.nasa.gov
