Carbon dioxide reaches record high





CO₂ typically reaches its annual maximum in May, so even higher levels can be expected over the next few months.









According to NOAA, annual CO₂ at Mauna Loa was 421.08 ppm in 2023, and 424.61 ppm in 2024, a rise of 3.53 ppm and the highest annual growth on record. Monthly CO₂ was 422.80 in January 2024, and 426.65 ppm in January 2025, a rise of 3.85 ppm. The high growth in CO₂ indicates that emissions of carbon dioxide are increasing while carbon sinks are weakening at the same time.





The above image and the image below were both part of an analysis of NOAA data for an August 2024 post , The image below has a trend added based on August 2009 through July 2024 data. The trend points at 430 ppm CO₂ getting crossed in February 2025, which would constitute a jump of 10 ppm in two years time (from ~420 ppm in February 2023 to ~430 ppm in February 2025).















Links







• The Keeling Curve



• Pre-industrial

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/pre-industrial.html



• Carbon dioxide growing rapidly • Pre-industrial• Carbon dioxide growing rapidly

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2024/08/carbon-dioxide-growing-rapidly.html



• Double Blue Ocean Event 2025?

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2024/10/double-blue-ocean-event-2025.html



• Did a Terminal Temperature Acceleration Event start in December 2024? • Double Blue Ocean Event 2025?• Did a Terminal Temperature Acceleration Event start in December 2024?

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2024/12/did-a-terminal-temperature-acceleration-event-start-in-december-2024.html



• Transforming Society

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2022/10/transforming-society.html



• Climate Plan

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climateplan.html



• Climate Emergency Declaration

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climate-emergency-declaration.html





• Transforming Society• Climate Plan• Climate Emergency Declaration