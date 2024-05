Temperatures in the Tropics

The image below shows the average monthly temperature anomaly over the past few years through April 2024 , when the anomaly was 1.327°C (or 2.389 °F) from 1951-1980.





Note that the anomalies on the top image are calculated from 1979-2000 as a base, while anomalies in the above image are calculated from 1951-1980 as a base. When calculated from a pre-industrial base, these anomalies will be much higher.These very high temperatures are causing widespread damage and are threatening to cause huge loss of life of people, livestock and wildlife, crop failure and ecosystem collapse in the tropics and elsewhere.The situation is dire and the precautionary principle calls for rapid, comprehensive and effective action to reduce the damage and to improve the situation, as described in this 2022 post , where needed in combination with a Climate Emergency Declaration, as discussed at this group • Climate Reanalyzer• Pre-industrial• Extinction