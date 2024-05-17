





The image below shows the average monthly temperature anomaly over the past few years through April 2024 , when the anomaly was 1.327°C (or 2.389 °F) from 1951-1980.



Note that the anomalies on the top image are calculated from 1979-2000 as a base, while anomalies in the above image are calculated from 1951-1980 as a base. When calculated from a



These very high temperatures are causing widespread damage and are threatening to cause huge loss of life of people, livestock and wildlife, crop failure and ecosystem collapse in the tropics and elsewhere.



Climate Emergency Declaration



The situation is dire and the precautionary principle calls for rapid, comprehensive and effective action to reduce the damage and to improve the situation, as described in





Links



• Climate Reanalyzer

https://climatereanalyzer.org



• Pre-industrial

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/pre-industrial.html



• Extinction

• Transforming Society https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2022/10/transforming-society.html



• Climate Plan

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climateplan.html



Posts discussing Temperatures in the Tropics in 2024 at facebook are at: • Climate Plan• Transforming Society• Climate Emergency DeclarationPosts discussing Temperatures in the Tropics in 2024 at facebook are at: https://www.facebook.com/SamCarana/posts/10169104508720161 (update 6: May 11, 2024) https://www.facebook.com/SamCarana/posts/10169053955465161 (update 5: Apr 24, 2024) https://www.facebook.com/SamCarana/posts/10169050918525161 (update 4: Apr 23, 2024) https://www.facebook.com/SamCarana/posts/10169042787710161 (update 3: Apr 20, 2024) https://www.facebook.com/SamCarana/posts/10168930859815161 (update 2: Mar 12, 2024) https://www.facebook.com/SamCarana/posts/10168929028460161 (update 1: Mar 11, 2024)

(Feb 13, 2024)

(Jan 22, 2024)











https://www.facebook.com/SamCarana/posts/10168860099940161 (update: Feb 14, 2024) https://www.facebook.com/SamCarana/posts/10168858418170161 (Feb 13, 2024) https://www.facebook.com/SamCarana/posts/10168795048860161 (Jan 22, 2024)

The image below shows that temperatures in the Tropics (23.5°S-23.5°N, 0-360°E) were very high during the second half of April 2024, and these very high temperatures were sustained during the first part of May 2024. The temperature was 26.9°C (or 80.42°F) on May 11, 2024, an anomaly of 1.1°C (or 1.98°F) from 1979-2000.