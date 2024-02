Tragedy set to unfold in tropics

According to NOAA , there is a 100% chance that the current El Niño will persist through February-March-April 2024, as illustrated by the image below.









The situation is dire and the precautionary principle calls for rapid, comprehensive and effective action to reduce the damage and to improve the situation, as described in this 2022 post , where needed in combination with a Climate Emergency Declaration, as discussed at this group





Links



• Climate Reanalyzer

https://climatereanalyzer.org



• NOAA - ENSO: Recent Evolution, Current Status and Predictions

https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/analysis_monitoring/lanina/enso_evolution-status-fcsts-web.pdf



• Pre-industrial

• 300 years of sclerosponge thermometry shows global warming has exceeded 1.5 °C - by Malcolm McCulloch et al. (2024) https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-023-01919-7

• Extinction

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/extinction.html



• Climate Plan

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climateplan.html



• Climate Emergency Declaration

The temperature is rising rapidly in the tropics. The image below shows the situation in the tropics (23.5°S-23.5°N, 0-260°E) through February 13, 2024, when the average daily surface air temperature was 26.2°C, i.e. 1.2°C above 1979-2000 and 0.3°C higher than in 2016 at this time of year.The comparison with the year 2016 is important. On April 24, 2016, it was 26.8°C, the highest temperature on record in the tropics, 1°C above 1979-2000.Note that the above anomalies are calculated from 1979-2000, which isn't pre-industrial. When calculated from a genuinely pre-industrial base, anomalies will be higher. Also have a look at the recent analysis of sponges collected in the Caribbean, illustrated by the image below.