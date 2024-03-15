CO2 rise is accelerating

Concentrations of carbon dioxide (CO₂) higher than 426 parts per million (ppm) were recorded recently at Mauna Loa, Hawaii, as illustrated by the image below, adapted from NOAA.

The image below, adapted from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, shows that the CO₂ concentration at Mauna Loa recently was as high as 427.8 ppm.

The image below, adapted from NOAA, shows that the weekly CO₂ concentration at Mauna Loa was 425 ppm recently, i.e. more than 4 ppm higher than it was at the same time of year in 2023.

The image below, adapted from NOAA, shows that the annual CO₂ growth at Mauna Loa in 2023 was 3.36 ppm, the highest annual growth on record.

Environmental crimes



The accelerating growth in carbon dioxide indicates that politicians have failed and are failing to take adequate action.



Current laws punish people for the most trivial things, while leaving the largest crime one can imagine unpunished: planetary omnicide!







If we accept that crimes against humanity include climate crimes, then politicians who inadequately act on the unfolding climate catastrophe are committing crimes against humanity and they should be brought before the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands.



Meanwhile, Belgium has recognised ecocide as international crime and the EU Parliament has voted to criminalize the most serious cases of ecosystem destruction.





