Tragedy set to unfold in Tropics (update)

On April 24, 2016, it was 26.8°C, the highest temperature on record in the tropics and 1°C above 1979-2000, as the above image also shows. The image below shows temperature anomalies over the past few years through February 2024.
Note that the anomalies in the above images are calculated from different bases. When calculated from a pre-industrial base, anomalies will be higher.
The danger is that tragedy will unfold over the next few months, as temperatures look set to exceed the 2016 peak in the tropics and cause widespread loss of life of people, livestock and wildlife, crop failure and ecosystem collapse in the tropics.
Climate Emergency Declaration
The situation is dire and the precautionary principle calls for rapid, comprehensive and effective action to reduce the damage and to improve the situation, as described in this 2022 post, where needed in combination with a Climate Emergency Declaration, as discussed at this group.
