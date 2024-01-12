Crossing 1.5C - On track toward an uninhabitable Earth

by Andrew Glikson

Andrew Glikson

The Asteroid Impact Connection of Planetary EvolutionThe Archaean: Geological and Geochemical Windows into the Early EarthThe Plutocene: Blueprints for a Post-Anthropocene Greenhouse EarthThe Event Horizon: Homo Prometheus and the Climate CatastropheClimate, Fire and Human Evolution: The Deep Time Dimensions of the AnthropoceneEvolution of the Atmosphere, Fire and the Anthropocene Climate Event HorizonFrom Stars to Brains: Milestones in the Planetary Evolution of Life and IntelligenceAsteroids Impacts, Crustal Evolution and Related Mineral Systems with Special Reference to AustraliaThe Fatal Species: From Warlike Primates to Planetary Mass ExtinctionThe Trials of Gaia. Milestones in the evolution of Earth with reference to the Antropocene