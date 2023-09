Too late? The climate and nuclear juggernaut

by Andrew Glikson

It is more difficult to understand why, given the scientific and empirical evidence of global heating, intelligent people are prepared to sacrifice the future of their off-springs generations to the $multi-trillion fossil fuel industry and their advocates in governments.





Humanity may be more readily detected among small tribes than in large civilizations. A young child born in a bubble has few or no impressions impinging on its brain to respond to. By contrast children exposed to obscene violence and lies paraded on fluorescent screens are more likely to grow into distorted brain-washed multitudes.



But perhaps the most lethal human branch has become the media, which with few exceptions turned into a global propaganda machine skilful in distorting facts, promoting conflicts, manufacturing untruths, concealing avenues to peace and promoting wars in the tradition of Goebbels.



Surprisingly, the only significant resistance to the genocidal behaviour of alpha male-dominated groups has arisen from the not-yet spoiled minds of children, led by the young Greta Thunberg.





Andrew Glikson A/Prof. Andrew Y Glikson

Earth and Paleo-climate scientist

It would appear that, once representatives acquire real or apparent power, they leave conscience behind, adopting the Faustian bargain ).Where does responsibility lie? Where humans are caught up in the anthropogenic genome, not too many “good” or “bad” angels exist. Where competition for food, shelter and reproduction are inherent, ethics, compassion and empathy may not be easy to find.