High Wet Bulb Globe Temperatures hit the US again

Temperatures are high
Globally, temperatures have been at record high levels for the time of year for some time in 2023, as illustrated by the image below, adapted from Climate Reanalyzer.
On August 25, 2023, the world temperature was 16.99°C, 0.94°C higher than it was on that day in 1979-2000.
Extreme heat stress alert
High Wet Bulb Globe Temperatures hit the U.S. over a large area, over a long time.
Wet Bulb Globe Temperatures were forecast to be as high as 95°F or 35°C in Lufkin, Texas, on Monday August 21, 2023 at 4 am Central Time.
Wet Bulb Globe Temperatures as high as 35°C were also forecast to be reached in Topeka, Kansas on the same day and at the same time, as illustrated by the image below.
The image below shows forecasts for August 24, 2023, measured as temperature (left), apparent temperature (center) and wet bulb globe temperature (right), three areas with high values marked by squares, circles, and stars, respectively.
Links• Climate Reanalyzer - Daily 2-meter Air Temperature
https://climatereanalyzer.org/clim/t2_daily
• Wet Bulb Globe Temperature forecasts
https://digital.mdl.nws.noaa.gov
• Extreme Heat Stress
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2023/06/extreme-heat-stress.html
https://www.weather.gov/news/211009-WBGT
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2022/10/transforming-society.html
• Climate Plan
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climateplan.html
• Climate Emergency Declaration
https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climate-emergency-declaration.html