Methane keeps rising. The image below shows methane flask measurements at Mauna Loa, Hawaii, since 2001.
A recently-published article points out that prudent risk management requires consideration of bad-to-worst-case scenarios.
There is the danger that, as methane keeps rising, the clouds tipping point could be crossed. This danger is rarely discussed. How bad could it be?
The MetOp-B satellite recorded a mean methane level of 1981 ppb at 393 mb on October 2, 2022 am, while plenty of methane was present over the Arctic Ocean at the three altitudes, as the compilation image below shows.
This supports the possibility that large amounts of methane are getting released from the Arctic Ocean, with even more to follow.
This 1981 ppb mean methane level translates into 396.2 ppm CO₂e at a 1-year GWP of 200. Destabilization of sediments at the seafloor of the Arctic Ocean could cause a large abrupt burst of methane to enter the atmosphere over the Arctic Ocean.
A doubling of the mean methane level could push up the mean methane level to twice as much, to 792.4 ppm CO₂e, which is only 407.6 ppm CO₂ away from the 1200 ppm CO₂e clouds tipping point that on its own could push up the temperature by some 8°C globally.
This gap of 407.6 ppm CO₂ could be more than covered by the current carbon dioxide level. The September 2022 carbon dioxide level at Mauna Loa was higher than that, at 415.96 ppm. Since the carbon dioxide level at Mauna Loa in September typically is at its lowest point for the year, this implies that a large abrupt burst of methane could cause the the clouds tipping point to be instantly crossed due to methane and carbon dioxide alone.
Since there are further forcers, such as nitrous oxide and CFCs, while further events and development could additionally speed up the temperature rise, this means that the clouds tipping point could be instantly crossed in case of a burst of methane that is far smaller in size than the methane already in the atmosphere.
|[ from earlier post ]
There are further scenarios that could cause the clouds tipping point to be crossed soon, e.g. if the rise in methane kept following a trend such as depicted in the image below.
|[ from an earlier post ]
