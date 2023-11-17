Arctic Ocean Heatstroke

This image below shows some very high methane levels recently recorded at Barrow, Alaska.





The image below shows that the NOAA-20 satellite recorded high methane levels over the Arctic on November 15, 2023 AM at 399.1 mb.





As the image below shows, the MetOp-B satellite recorded methane levels as high as 2628 ppb and a mean methane level of 1938 ppb on November 16, 2023 PM at 399 mb.









Over the next few months, as sea ice keeps growing in extent, this seals off the Arctic Ocean from the atmosphere. This makes it harder for heat to get transferred from the Arctic Ocean to the atmosphere and increases the danger that more heat will reach sediments located at the seafloor and cause methane to be released from hydrates as well as methane that is present in the form of free gas underneath the hydrates.

There are further reasons behind the very high anomalies over the Arctic, one of which is methane, which has risen very fast over the years.The image on the right illustrates methane's historic rise, showing IPCC and, more recently, WMO data. Methane (CH₄) reached 1923 parts per billion (ppb) in 2022, 264% of the 1750 level, while carbon dioxide (CO₂) reached 417.9 parts per million (ppm) in 2022, 150% of the 1750 level, and nitrous oxide (N₂O) reached 335.8 ppb, 124% of the 1750 level.The image below, created with a Copernicus forecast for November 15, 2023 03 UTC, shows very high methane levels over the Arctic at 500 hPa.