A climate of the unthinkable on a burning Earth

by Andrew Glikson

Global temperature (relative to 1880-1920 mean for each month) for the 1997-98, 2015-16 and 2023-24

El Ninos. The impact of El Nino on global temperature usually peaks early in the year (El Nino Peak

Year) following the year in which the El Nino originated. Credit: James Hansen et al. (Oct. 2023)









A/Prof. Andrew Y Glikson

Earth and Paleo-climate scientist



Having turned a deaf ear to the basic laws of nature, ignoring the essential lessons from climate science, the powers that be have no idea, nor do they appear to care about, the rate and scale of the calamity life on Earth is facing.Global civilization having effectively replaced the United Nations with the United States and other super powers, having built a veritable nuclear doomsday machine , enhancing the military-industrial complex and atmosphere-poisoning fossil fuel corporations, preoccupied with arming proxy states, allowing regional blood baths to enhance the arms trade, the powers that be are allowing the demise of human civilization as well a myriad of intelligent and beautiful animal and bird species.Nowadays major untruths are propagated by a media subservient to the powers that be.