A climate of the unthinkable on a burning Earth

by Andrew Glikson
“The climate is an angry beast and we are poking at it with sticks” - Wallace Smith Broecker
Having turned a deaf ear to the basic laws of nature, ignoring the essential lessons from climate science, the powers that be have no idea, nor do they appear to care about, the rate and scale of the calamity life on Earth is facing.
Global civilization having effectively replaced the United Nations with the United States and other super powers, having built a veritable nuclear doomsday machine, enhancing the military-industrial complex and atmosphere-poisoning fossil fuel corporations, preoccupied with arming proxy states, allowing regional blood baths to enhance the arms trade, the powers that be are allowing the demise of human civilization as well a myriad of intelligent and beautiful animal and bird species.
Nowadays, as bombs keep falling, children are dying, heads of governments jet around the world genuflecting to each other, signing arms deals, uttering honey words, while the corporate media discusses their official dinner menus, they reach no solutions for the worsening humanitarian crises, nor for the future of life on Earth.
A/Prof. Andrew Y Glikson
Earth and Paleo-climate scientist
The Asteroid Impact Connection of Planetary Evolution
https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9789400763272
The Archaean: Geological and Geochemical Windows into the Early Earth
https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783319079073
The Plutocene: Blueprints for a Post-Anthropocene Greenhouse Earth
https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783319572369
The Event Horizon: Homo Prometheus and the Climate Catastrophe
https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783030547332
Climate, Fire and Human Evolution: The Deep Time Dimensions of the Anthropocene
https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783319225111
Evolution of the Atmosphere, Fire and the Anthropocene Climate Event Horizon
https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9789400773318
From Stars to Brains: Milestones in the Planetary Evolution of Life and Intelligence
https://www.springer.com/us/book/9783030106027
Asteroids Impacts, Crustal Evolution and Related Mineral Systems with Special Reference to Australia
https://www.springer.com/us/book/9783319745442
The Fatal Species: From Warlike Primates to Planetary Mass Extinction
https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783030754679
The Trials of Gaia. Milestones in the evolution of Earth with reference to the Antropocene
https://www.amazon.com.au/Trials-Gaia-Milestones-Evolution-Anthropocene/dp/3031237080
Global civilization having effectively replaced the United Nations with the United States and other super powers, having built a veritable nuclear doomsday machine, enhancing the military-industrial complex and atmosphere-poisoning fossil fuel corporations, preoccupied with arming proxy states, allowing regional blood baths to enhance the arms trade, the powers that be are allowing the demise of human civilization as well a myriad of intelligent and beautiful animal and bird species.
|Global temperature (relative to 1880-1920 mean for each month) for the 1997-98, 2015-16 and 2023-24
El Ninos. The impact of El Nino on global temperature usually peaks early in the year (El Nino Peak
Year) following the year in which the El Nino originated. Credit: James Hansen et al. (Oct. 2023)
Nowadays major untruths are propagated by a media subservient to the powers that be.
- With the CO₂ level reaching 418.51 ppm at a rate of ~2.5 ppm/year and methane CH₄ level reaching 1917.1 ppb at a rate of near-12 ppb per year, greenhouse gas rises are exceeding any in recent geological history, representing the most severe atmospheric crisis since the asteroid impact which killed the dinosaurs 66 million years ago. Oblivious to the physical laws on which climate science is based and to the time factor of the impending climate crisis, setting artificial targets such as “1.5°C by 2030” or “2°C by 2050”, the powers that be may not be aware of what life on planet Earth is facing.
- As if proposed limits on domestic pollution are meaningful to the arrest of global warming despite continuing mining, export and combustion of fossil fuels, greenhouse gases disperse through the atmosphere regardless of where the fossil fuel is burnt. As conveys by McNeill: “The government denies responsibility for emissions created by the vast amounts of coal and gas Australia exports overseas as one of the world’s largest fossil fuel producers, and has flatly ruled out any discussion on banning new fossil fuel projects”.
- While ongoing combustion of fossil fuels is raising greenhouse gas concentration at a rate unprecedented in the geological record, current global heating being a self-amplifying process, the utilization of clean energy: solar, wind, hydropower and thermal power cannot by itself stem global warming, now rising above 420 ppm CO₂, well above the 180-280 ppm range of the preceding glacial-interglacial cycles. Such a high CO₂ level, compared to that which existed in the Miocene before 5.3 million years ago when mean global temperature was about ~4°C, has risen within the last century at a rate to which fauna and flora can hardly adjust.
|[ Global energy-related greenhouse gas emissions 2000-2022, adapted from EIA ]
Cover-up, censorship and suppression of environmental and climate science in governments, industry and universities occur in countries professing freedom of information policies. One of the latest revelations is the story of Dana Bergstrom.
Nowadays, as bombs keep falling, children are dying, heads of governments jet around the world genuflecting to each other, signing arms deals, uttering honey words, while the corporate media discusses their official dinner menus, they reach no solutions for the worsening humanitarian crises, nor for the future of life on Earth.
A/Prof. Andrew Y Glikson
Earth and Paleo-climate scientist
The Asteroid Impact Connection of Planetary Evolution
https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9789400763272
The Archaean: Geological and Geochemical Windows into the Early Earth
https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783319079073
The Plutocene: Blueprints for a Post-Anthropocene Greenhouse Earth
https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783319572369
The Event Horizon: Homo Prometheus and the Climate Catastrophe
https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783030547332
Climate, Fire and Human Evolution: The Deep Time Dimensions of the Anthropocene
https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783319225111
Evolution of the Atmosphere, Fire and the Anthropocene Climate Event Horizon
https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9789400773318
From Stars to Brains: Milestones in the Planetary Evolution of Life and Intelligence
https://www.springer.com/us/book/9783030106027
Asteroids Impacts, Crustal Evolution and Related Mineral Systems with Special Reference to Australia
https://www.springer.com/us/book/9783319745442
The Fatal Species: From Warlike Primates to Planetary Mass Extinction
https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783030754679
The Trials of Gaia. Milestones in the evolution of Earth with reference to the Antropocene
https://www.amazon.com.au/Trials-Gaia-Milestones-Evolution-Anthropocene/dp/3031237080