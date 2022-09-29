Crossing 3C

The Northern Hemisphere is where most people live. Furthermore, most people live on land. Let's first look at the temperature rise on the Northern Hemisphere.

The image below, created with a September 30, 2022 screenshot from NASA customized analysis plots , shows June-July-August temperature anomalies from 1880-1920 on the Northern Hemisphere with June-July-August 2022 highlighted with an anomaly of 1.4°C or 2.52°F, a record high in a tie with 2020.







Secondly, most people live on land. The image below shows the monthly mean global surface temperature anomaly on land. It is similarly created with a September 30, 2022 screenshot from NASA customized analysis plots and shows a peak anomaly from 1880-1920 of 2.95°C or 5.31°F (for February 2016, land only).













In conclusion, the temperature rise on land on the Northern Hemisphere looks set to cross 3°C soon, the more so since we are also facing a peak in sunspots (by 2025), which may coincide with peak temperatures associated with the upcoming El Niño. Also keep in mind that the above temperature anomalies are measured from 1880-1920, so the temperature rise from pre-industrial is significantly higher than that.





There are some further events and developments that could push up the temperature rise further, as discussed at the extinction page . Humans are likely to go extinct with a rise of 3°C, as illustrated by the image below, from an analysis discussed in an earlier post





The situation is dire and the right thing to do now is to help avoid or delay the worst from happening, through action as described in the Climate Plan













