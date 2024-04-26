Temperature rise in the Tropics (update 3)





The image below shows the monthly temperature anomaly over the past few years through March 2024 , when the anomaly reached a record high of 1.448°C (or 2.606 °F).







Note that anomalies in the above image are calculated from 1951-1980 as a base. When calculated from a



The rise in temperature threatens to cause widespread loss of life of people, livestock and wildlife, crop failure and ecosystem collapse in the tropics.



Climate Emergency Declaration



The situation is dire and the precautionary principle calls for rapid, comprehensive and effective action to reduce the damage and to improve the situation, as described in





Links



• Climate Reanalyzer

https://climatereanalyzer.org



• Pre-industrial

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/pre-industrial.html



• Extinction

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/extinction.html Note that anomalies in the above image are calculated from 1951-1980 as a base. When calculated from a pre-industrial base, anomalies will be much higher.The rise in temperature threatens to cause widespread loss of life of people, livestock and wildlife, crop failure and ecosystem collapse in the tropics.The situation is dire and the precautionary principle calls for rapid, comprehensive and effective action to reduce the damage and to improve the situation, as described in this 2022 post , where needed in combination with a Climate Emergency Declaration, as discussed at this group • Climate Reanalyzer• Pre-industrial• Extinction





• Transforming Society