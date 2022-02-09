Accelerating loss of global snow and ice cover

Ocean heat is at record levels. This heat is a threat for the Antarctic snow and ice cover.









Above image shows that Antarctic sea ice extent was only 2.403 million km² on February 8, 2022, a record low for the time of year.











if it were to completely collapse. The Thwaites Glacier, which is on a retrograde slope, is especially vulnerable to collapse.The Thwaites Glacier contains enough ice to raise global sea levels by 65 cm (25.59 inches)if it were to completely collapse.



The animation on the right, created with images from The animation on the right, created with images from Climate Reanalyzer , shows the retreat of the Antarctic snow and ice cover from January 8 to February 9, 2021.





We are sleepwalking into a catastrophe for humanity.” Another danger of a rapid loss of the snow and ice cover on Antarctica is release of methane. Jemma Wadham warned about this in a 2012 study , as discussed at the post methane hydrates . More recently, Jemma Wadham said : “

recent study concludes that mountain glaciers may hold less ice than previously thought. Their disappearance means less water for drinking and agriculture, and faster temperature rises due to albedo loss. While the study found that the Himalayas contain more water than thought, another recent study , Mt. Everest’s highest glacier is a sentinel for accelerating ice loss, describes how human-induced climate change has a huge impact on the highest reaches of the planet.





The outlook for the Arctic is most threatening, as the post methane hydrates also concluded back in 2013, as described in numerous post here at Arctic-news and as discussed in the video below by Jim Massa.





















