Confirm Methane's Importance

earlier post on the importance of methane's Gobal Warming Potential (GWP) when assessing the impact of AFOLU (agriculture, forestry, and other land use), as was done by IPCC in its special report Climate Change and Land using a 100-year GWP for methane of 28.
That figure of 28 came from AR5, an earlier IPCC report. Since AR5 was published, a study found methane's 100-year GWP to be 14% higher than the IPCC value.
The image on the right therefore uses a short-term GWP for methane of 171 in the panel on the right-hand side, 14% higher than earlier. When using the 171 GWP for methane and when including pre- and post-production activities in the food system, AFOLU (agriculture, forestry, and other land use) causes about half of people's 2007-2016 emissions.
The black bar in the panel on the right-hand side also shows how much more of peope's emissions over that period were caused by fossil fuel, etc., in particular by the use of natural gas for heating buildings, generating electricity, etc.
Methane's one-year GWP is 200
The image below shows a trendline that is based on IPCC AR5 data that were similarly updated by 14% and that indicates that methane's one-year GWP is 200.
Methane Levels Rising Rapidly
NOAA data show that methane's global mean for November 2020 was 1891.9 ppb, i.e. 16.3 ppb above the 1875.6 ppb global mean for November 2019.
Social Cost of Methane
In a January 2021 executive order, President Biden called - among other things - for an update of the 'social cost of methane', to take account of climate risk, of environmental justice, and of intergenerational equity, and to have a dollar figure for agencies to use when monetizing the value of changes in greenhouse gas emissions resulting from regulations and other relevant agency actions.
Of course, it should be painfully clear by now that the unfolding climate collapse is an existential threat, making it obviousy and vitally important to act on methane. We simply cannot afford to delay action, we cannot afford to do so financially nor in any other way.
There can be no delay
Let's go over it again. Mean global carbon dioxide was 413.28 ppm in November 2020. Mean global methane was 1891.9 ppb in November 2020, which at a GWP of 200 is 378.38 ppm CO₂e. Together, CO₂ and methane add up to 791.66 ppm CO₂e, which is 408.34 ppm CO2e away from the 1200 ppm CO₂e clouds tipping point.
This 408.34 ppm CO₂e translates into a methane equivalent of 2042 ppb of methane at a GWP of 200. In other words, a doubling of the about 5 GT of methane that is currently in the atmosphere could make us reach the 1200 ppm CO₂e clouds tipping point and cause an 8°C rise in the global temperature.
Remember the warning of Natalia Shakhova et al., who in 2008 regarded release of up to 50 Gt of predicted amount of hydrate storage as highly possible for abrupt release at any time.
High peak levels
Ominously, some very high peak levels were recently recorded by the MetOp-1 satellite in the afternoon at 469 mb, i.e. 2930 ppb on March 3 and 2878 ppb on March 4.
Conclusion
As discussed in an earlier post, next to seafloor methane, there are further warming elements that could contribute to a rapid acceleration of the temperature rise.
The situation is dire and calls for immediate, comprehensive and effective action as described in the Climate Plan.
