2020: Hottest Year On Record

NASA data show that 2020 was the hottest year on record.

The image below shows that high temperature in 2020 hit Siberia and the Arctic Ocean.







Additional adjustment is needed when using a 1750 baseline, while it also makes sense to add further adjustment for higher polar anomalies and for air temperatures over oceans, rather than sea surface temperatures. In total, a 0.78°C adjustment seems appropriate, as has been applied in earlier analyses.

Furthermore, we're currently in a La Niña and we're in a low in the 11-year sunspots cycle. Such variables show up better when looking at a shorter period and when using trendlines based on monthly data.

[ Work on this post is still in progress, please return soon ]

Links • NASA Global Land-Ocean Temperature Index

https://data.giss.nasa.gov/gistemp • Climate Plan

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climateplan.html



















In above images, the temperature anomaly is compared to 1951-1980, NASA's default baseline. When using an earlier baseline, the data need to be adjusted. The image below shows a trendline pointing at an 0.31°C adjustment for a 1900 baseline.