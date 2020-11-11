Above Zero Celsius at North Pole November 2020

The image below shows how a hot Arctic Ocean distorts the Jet Stream and hot air moves all the way up to the North Pole.

Above image shows the Northern Hemisphere at November 12, 2020, with a temperature forecast of 2.0°C or 35.5°F at the North Pole at 1000 hPa at 15:00Z. On the right, jet stream crosses the Arctic Ocean (at 250 hPa). At surface level, a temperature is forecast to be 0.6°C or 33.2°F.

The image below shows sea surface temperatures as high as 16.6°C or 61.9°F north of Svalbard on November 9, 2020.

The image below shows temperature anomalies for November 12, 2020, with forecasts approaching 30°C.





https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2017/02/warning-of-mass-extinction-of-species-including-humans-within-one-decade.html • Warning of mass extinction of species, including humans, within one decade

