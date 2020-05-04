Monday, May 4, 2020

Very High Greenhouse Gas Levels

On May 3, 2020, NOAA recorded a daily average carbon dioxide (CO₂) level of 418.12 ppm at Mauna Loa, Hawaii.

The image below shows hourly average CO₂ levels above 419 ppm at Mauna Loa in May 2020.
The image below shows hourly (red circles) and daily (yellow circles) averaged CO₂ values from Mauna Loa, Hawaii for the last 31 days.


By comparison, the highest daily average CO₂ level recorded by NOAA in 2019 at Mauna Loa was 415.64 ppm, as discussed in an earlier post. The image below shows how CO₂ growth has increased over the decades.

The situation is dire and calls for immediate, comprehensive and effective action as described in the Climate Plan.


