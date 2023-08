Extreme heat stress alert



High Wet Bulb Globe Temperatures are forecast to hit the U.S. again.

Wet Bulb Globe Temperatures are forecast to be as high as 95°F or 35°C in Lufkin, Texas, on Monday August 21, 2023 at 4 am Central Time.

Wet Bulb Globe Temperatures as high as 35°C are also forecast to be reached in Topeka, Kansas on Monday August 21, 2023 at 4 am Central Time.





Links

Wet Bulb Globe Temperature forecasts

https://digital.mdl.nws.noaa.gov

[ post to be continued later ]