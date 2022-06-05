Cataclysmic Alignment





As a result, several tipping points threaten to be crossed in the Arctic soon, as described in an



[ from the Extinction page ] Ocean heat that enters the Arctic Ocean from the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean keeps rising.As a result, several tipping points threaten to be crossed in the Arctic soon, as described in an earlier post , including the latent heat tipping point and a Blue Ocean Event , starting when Arctic sea ice extent will fall below 1 million km².As temperatures keep rising in the Arctic, changes to the Jet Stream look set to intensify, resulting in loss of terrestrial albedo in the Arctic that could equal the albedo loss resulting from sea ice decline.





Further feedbacks include permafrost degradation, both terrestrial and on the seafloor of the Arctic Ocean, which looks set to cause huge releases of greenhouse gases (particularly CO₂, CH₄ and N₂O).



Global temperature rise



This would in turn also cause more water vapor to enter the atmosphere, further speeding up the temperature rise, especially in the Arctic, where vast amounts of methane are contained in sediments at the seafloor and where there is very little hydroxyl in the air to break down the methane.



Temperatures looks set to rise further, due to falling away of sulfate aerosols, while there could be a further temperature rise due to releases of other



As the temperature keeps rising, further self-reinforcing feedbacks will kick in with more ferocity such as an increase in water vapor globally combined with a decrease in lower clouds decks, further increasing the temperature, as described at the



Altogether, the global temperature could rise by more than 18°C above pre-industrial, as illustrated by the image on the right from the



Conclusion



In conclusion, temperatures could rise strongly soon, driving humans





Links



• NOAA - Global Monitoring Laboratory, Recent Daily Average CO₂ at Mauna Loa, Hawaii, U.S.

https://gml.noaa.gov/ccgg/trends



• NOAA - Global Monitoring Laboratory, at Barrow, Alaska, U.S.

https://gml.noaa.gov/dv/iadv/graph.php?code=BRW&program=ccgg&type=ts



• Globally resolved surface temperatures since the Last Glacial Maximum - by Matthew Osman et al. (2021)

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03984-4



• Arctic Hit By Ten Tipping Points

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2020/04/arctic-hit-by-ten-tipping-points.html



• NOAA - ENSO: Recent Evolution, Current Status and Predictions

https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/analysis_monitoring/lanina/enso_evolution-status-fcsts-web.pdf



• NOAA - El Niño

https://www.noaa.gov/education/resource-collections/weather-atmosphere/el-nino#:~:text=An%20El%20Ni%C3%B1o%20condition%20occurs,every%203%20to%205%20years.



• NOAA - Monthly Temperature Anomalies Versus El Niño

https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/access/monitoring/monthly-report/global/202204/supplemental/page-4



• MetOp satellite

https://www.ospo.noaa.gov/Products/atmosphere/soundings/iasi



• NOAA 20 satellite

https://www.ospo.noaa.gov/Products/atmosphere/soundings/nucaps/NUCAPS_composite.html



• Sunspots

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/sunspots.html



• NOAA - sunspots

https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/solar-cycle-progression



• Latent heat

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/latent-heat.html



• Blue Ocean Event

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/blue-ocean-event.html



• Feedbacks

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/feedbacks.html



• Aerosols

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/aerosols.html



• Clouds feedback and tipping point

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/clouds-feedback.html



• Jet Stream

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/jet-stream.html



• The Importance of Methane

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/the-importance-of-methane-in-climate.html



• When Will We Die?

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/2019/06/when-will-we-die.html



• Climate Plan

https://arctic-news.blogspot.com/p/climateplan.html



In conclusion, temperatures could rise strongly soon, driving humans extinct by 2026, making it in many respects rather futile to speculate about what will happen beyond 2026. At the same time, the right thing to do is to help avoid the worst things from happening, through comprehensive and effective action as described in the Climate Plan • NOAA - Global Monitoring Laboratory, Recent Daily Average CO₂ at Mauna Loa, Hawaii, U.S.• NOAA - Global Monitoring Laboratory, at Barrow, Alaska, U.S.• Globally resolved surface temperatures since the Last Glacial Maximum - by Matthew Osman et al. (2021)• Arctic Hit By Ten Tipping Points• NOAA - ENSO: Recent Evolution, Current Status and Predictions• NOAA - El Niño• NOAA - Monthly Temperature Anomalies Versus El Niño• MetOp satellite• NOAA 20 satellite• Sunspots• NOAA - sunspots• Latent heat• Blue Ocean Event• Feedbacks• Aerosols• Clouds feedback and tipping point• Jet Stream• The Importance of Methane• When Will We Die?• Climate Plan This would in turn also cause more water vapor to enter the atmosphere, further speeding up the temperature rise, especially in the Arctic, where vast amounts of methane are contained in sediments at the seafloor and where there is very little hydroxyl in the air to break down the methane.Temperatures looks set to rise further, due to falling away of sulfate aerosols, while there could be a further temperature rise due to releases of other aerosols that have a net warming impact, such as black and brown carbon, which can increase dramatically as more wood burning and forest fires take place.As the temperature keeps rising, further self-reinforcing feedbacks will kick in with more ferocity such as an increase in water vapor globally combined with a decrease in lower clouds decks, further increasing the temperature, as described at the clouds feedback page Altogether, the global temperature could rise by more than 18°C above pre-industrial, as illustrated by the image on the right from the Extinction page

The more sunspot, the more the temperature goes up. The rise in sunspots from May 2020 to July 2025 could make a difference of some 0.15°C (0.27°F).The next El Niño looks set to line up with a high peak in sunspots, in a cataclysmic alignment that could push up the temperature enough to cause dramatic sea ice loss in the Arctic, resulting in runaway temperature rise by 2026.There are many further indications that we're on the brink of a huge temperature rise in the Arctic.