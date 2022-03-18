Signs of the rise to come

Following the record low Antarctic sea ice extent reached last month, Arctic sea ice extent now looks to be beyond its maximum for the year and looks set to keep falling rapidly over the next few months.





The image below shows the temperature at the North Pole reaching 0.7°C or 33.3°F (at 1000 hPa, at the green circle) on March 16, 2022, with ocean currents depicted at the background.







How could the temperature at the North Pole get this high, in March?





As said, ocean heat is at record levels. This is heating up the air over the Atlantic Ocean. At times, huge amounts of heat are getting pushed into the Arctic due to a distorted Jet Stream. The image on the right shows the Jet Stream on the Northern Hemisphere on March 16, 2022, with strong winds at 250 hPa pushing heat from the Atlantic Ocean into the Arctic.



Furthermore, the Gulf Stream is pushing huge amounts of ocean heat toward the Arctic.





The image below shows that sea surface temperatures were as much as 14.1°C or 25.3°F higher than 1981-2011 off the North American coast (green circle) on March 5, 2022.





The image below shows that, on March 16, 2022, the temperature in the Arctic was 3.5°C higher than 1979-2000. The image below shows that, on March 16, 2022, the temperature in the Arctic was 3.5°C higher than 1979-2000.











