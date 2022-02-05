When will humans go extinct?







Accordingly, many species are likely to go extinct at rises much lower than 5°C.

Humans - who depend on many species - could go extinct with a 3°C rise, as the above-mentioned earlier post concluded.

This makes it even more critical to assess how much the temperature has already risen from pre-industrial . As illustrated by the image below, we may already be more than 2°C above pre-industrial and face a potentially huge temperature rise over the next few years.







Below, the video associated with the analysis Environmental thresholds for mass-extinction events





The situation is dire and calls for comprehensive and effective action, as described in the





