Greenhouse gas levels keep rising at accelerating speed

Carbon dioxide

Recent carbon dioxide (CO₂) levels are well above 420 parts per million (ppm) at Mauna Lao, Hawaii. The most recent daily average on the image below shows a CO₂ level that is likely unprecedented in millions of years.





Carbon dioxide levels typically reach their annual maximum in May, so we can still expect higher levels over the next few months.

Methane





NOAA's September 2021 global mean methane reading is 1900.5 parts per billion (ppb), which is 15.8 ppb higher than the reading for September 2020. By comparison, NOAA's annual global mean methane increase for 2020 of 15.74 ppb was at the time the highest on record.

Keep in mind that NOAA's data are for marine surface measurements; more methane (CH₄) tends to accumulate at higher altitudes.

Furthermore, keep in mind that the above 1900.5 ppb reading is for September 2021; it now is February 2022. The image below shows that recent methane levels are approaching 1940 ppb at Mauna Loa, Hawaii.

Similarly as carbon dioxide, methane levels are even higher at high latitudes north. Furthermore, the rise is accelerating strongly. At Barrow, Alaska, recent methane levels are approaching 2040 ppb.