Accelerating Methane Rise

The image below shows that the MetOp-B satellite recorded a peak methane level of 2904 ppb at 469 mb on February 4, 2022 am.









Methane levels are very high over the Arctic. The image below shows high recent monthly average methane levels at Barrow, Alaska.





Carbon dioxide levels over the Arctic are also very high. The image below shows high recent daily average carbon dioxide levels at Barrow, Alaska.













NOAA's October 2021 global mean methane reading is 1907.2 parts per billion (ppb), which is 17.1 ppb higher than the reading for October 2020. By comparison, NOAA's annual global mean methane increase of 15.74 ppb for 2020 was at the time the highest on record.Keep in mind that this 1907.2 ppb reading is for October 2021; it now is February 2022. Furthermore, NOAA's data are for marine surface measurements; more methane tends to accumulate at higher altitudes.The situation is dire and calls for the most comprehensive and effective action, as described at the Climate Plan • NOAA - globally averaged marine surface monthly mean methane data• NOAA - globally averaged marine surface annual mean methane growth rates• NOAA - Infrared Atmospheric Sounding Interferometer (IASI) Sounding Products (MetOp)• NOAA - Carbon Cycle Gases, Barrow Atmospheric Baseline Observatory, United States• NOAA - Trends in Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide, Mauna Loa, Hawaii• Human Extinction by 2022?• Terrifying Arctic methane levels• Terrifying Arctic methane levels continue• Climate Plan