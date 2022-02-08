Accelerating Methane Rise













The image below shows that the MetOp-B satellite recorded a peak methane level of 2904 ppb at 469 mb on February 4, 2022 am.









Methane levels are very high over the Arctic. The image below shows high recent monthly average methane levels at Barrow, Alaska.





Carbon dioxide levels over the Arctic are also very high. The image below shows high recent daily average carbon dioxide levels at Barrow, Alaska.











