Terrifying Arctic methane levels

A peak methane level of 3026 ppb was recorded by the MetOp-B satellite at 469 mb on December 11, 2021 am.
This follows a peak methane level of 3644 ppb recorded by the MetOp-B satellite at 367 mb on November 21, 2021, pm.
A peak methane level of 2716 ppb was recorded by the MetOp-B satellite at 586 mb on December 11, 2021, pm, as above image shows. This image is possibly even more terrifying than the image at the top, as above image shows that at 586 mb, i.e. much closer to sea level, almost all methane shows up over sea, rather than over land, supporting the possibility of large methane eruptions from the seafloor, especially in the Arctic.
Also, the image was recorded later than the image at the top with the 3026 ppb peak, indicating that even more methane may be on the way. This appears to be confirmed by the Copernicus forecast for December 12, 2021, 03 UTC, as illustrated by the image below, which shows methane at 500 hPa (equivalent to 500 mb).
Furthermore, very high methane levels have recently shown up over Barrow, Alaka, as illustrated by the image below.
The situation is dire and calls for the most comprehensive and effective action, as described at the Climate Plan.
Links
• NOAA Infrared Atmospheric Sounding Interferometer (IASI) Sounding Products
• CAMS, the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Servicehttps://atmosphere.copernicus.eu/charts/cams
• Carbon Cycle Gases, NOAA, Barrow Atmospheric Baseline Observatory, United States
• Climate Plan
