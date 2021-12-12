Terrifying Arctic methane levels

A peak methane level of 3026 ppb was recorded by the MetOp-B satellite at 469 mb on December 11, 2021 am.

This follows a peak methane level of 3644 ppb recorded by the MetOp-B satellite at 367 mb on November 21, 2021, pm.













Furthermore, very high methane levels have recently shown up over Barrow, Alaka, as illustrated by the image below.

















