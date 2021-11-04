The exclusion of climate science from COP meetings

by Andrew Glikson

The lessons from climate science indicate:While neglecting the consequences of runaway global warming, discussions continue of the price of mitigation and adaptation, i.e. the price of habitability of Earth, proceeding to huggle in terms akin to corner store grocers. Elsewhere, much of the media appears to be preoccupied with the price of submarines, deadly weapons in futile wars, ironically more suitable for coastal surveys of regions flooded by an inevitable sea level rise on the scale of many meters.









Andrew Glikson A/Prof. Andrew Glikson



Earth and Paleo-climate scientist

School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences

The University of New South Wales,

Kensington NSW 2052 Australia





