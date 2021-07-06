Arctic sea ice disappearing fast

















Arctic sea ice is getting very thin rapidly, threatening the latent heat tipping point to get crossed soon.



The Subsequently, the NSIDC also indicated that Arctic sea ice was at record low extent for the time of year, on July 5, 2021, at 8.867 million km² (image above).Arctic sea ice is getting very thin rapidly, threatening the latent heat tipping point to get crossed soon.The U.S. Navy animation on the right shows Arctic sea ice thickness (in m) for the 30 days up to July 4, 2021, with eight days of forecasts included.





As sea ice gets thinner, ever less ocean heat gets consumed in the process of melting the subsurface ice, to the point where - as long as air temperatures are still low enough - there still is a thin layer of ice at the surface that will still consume some heat below the surface, but that at the same time acts as a seal, preventing heat from the Arctic Ocean to enter the atmosphere.

















So, the outlook is grim. Even so, the right thing to do is to help avoid the worst things from happening, through comprehensive and effective action as described in the





Temperatures are currently also suppressed by sulfate cooling, and their impact is falling away as we progress with the necessary transition away from fossil fuel and biofuel, toward the use of more wind turbines and solar panels instead. Aerosols typically fall out of the atmosphere within a few weeks, so as the transition progresses, this will cause temperatures to rise over the next few years.







