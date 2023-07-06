Dire situation gets more dire every day

Globally, methane rose to 1924.99 ppb in December 2022, as illustrated by the image on the right. The image below has a polynomial trend added that is based on April 2018 to December 2022 NOAA global methane data and is pointing at 1200 ppm CO₂e (carbon dioxide equivalent) getting crossed in 2027. The Clouds Tipping Point , at 1200 ppm CO₂e, could be crossed and this on its own could result in a further rise of 8°C. This tipping point could be crossed as early as in 2027 due to forcing caused by the rise in methane alone. When further forcing is taken into account, this could happen even earlier than in 2027.





These dire conditions spell bad news regarding the temperature rise to come, the more so since, on top of these dire conditions, there are feedbacks and further developments that make the outlook even more dire.





Temperature anomalies can be very high during an El Niño. The image below, from an earlier post , shows that February 2016 on land was 3.28°C (5.904°F) hotter than 1880-1896, and 3.68°C (6.624°F) hotter compared to February 1880 on land. Note that 1880-1896 is not pre-industrial , the rise will be even larger when using a genuinely pre-industrial base.



The above image adds a poignant punchline: Looking at global averages over long periods is a diversion, peak temperature rise is the killer!

The above image adds a poignant punchline: Looking at global averages over long periods is a diversion, peak temperature rise is the killer!

The image below, from an earlier post and created with NOAA data , shows Annual Northern Hemisphere Land Temperature Anomalies and has two trends added. The blue trend, based on 1850-2022 data, points at 3°C rise by 2032. The pink trend, based on 2012-2022 data, better reflects variables such as El Niño and sunspots, showing that this could trigger a huge rise, with 3°C crossed in 2024. Anomalies are from 1901-2000 (not from pre-industrial ).



Feedbacks and developments that make the outlook even more dire

A huge temperature rise could be triggered abruptly, due to a multitude of feedbacks and further developments that could strongly deteriorate the situation even further.

On top of the water vapor added by the Tonga eruption, there are several feedbacks causing more water vapor to get added to the atmosphere, as discussed at Moistening Atmosphere and Extreme Heat Stress.

Further feedbacks include additional greenhouse gas releases such as methane from the seafloor of the Arctic Ocean and methane, carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide from rapidly thawing permafrost on land.

°C) was crossed in 2022, but the red trend, based on 2007-2022 data, better reflects variables such as El Niño and shows both the Latent Heat Tipping Point and the Seafloor Methane Tipping Point (at 1.35 °C) getting crossed in 2024.



The image below, from an earlier post , shows the Northern Hemisphere Ocean Temperature Anomaly, compared to 1901-2000. The pink trend, based on 1850-2022 data, shows that the Latent Heat Tipping Point (at 1was crossed in 2022, but the red trend, based on 2007-2022 data, better reflects variables such as El Niño and shows both the Latent Heat Tipping Point and the Seafloor Methane Tipping Point (at 1.35getting crossed in 2024.

[ see the Extinction page ]

Further forcing could come from further emissions of greenhouse gases, while rises in other gases and further changes, such as caused by sea ice loss and changes in aerosols, can also speed up the temperature rise.









Without these emissions, the temperature is projected to rise strongly, while there could be an additional temperature rise due to an increase in warming aerosols and gases as a result of more biomass and waste burning and forest fires.

The image on the right, from the Changes in aerosols are discussed in earlier posts such as this post and this post . The upcoming temperature rise on land on the Northern Hemisphere could be so strong that much traffic, transport and industrial activity will grind to a halt, resulting in a reduction in cooling aerosols that are now masking the full wrath of global heating. These are mainly sulfates, but burning of fossil fuel and biomass also emits iron that helps photosynthesis of phytoplankton in oceans, as a 2022 study points out.The image on the right, from the extinction page , includes a potential rise of 1.9°C by 2026 as the sulfate cooling effect falls away and an additional rise of 0.6°C due to an increase in warming aerosols by 2026, as discussed in this post and earlier posts.





The image on the right indicates that the rise from pre-industrial to 2020 could be as much as 2.29°C. Earth's energy imbalance has grown since 2020, so the rise up to now may be even higher.





Climate Tipping Points and further Events and Developments







[ from Blue Ocean Event 2022? - click on images to enlarge ]

The above image depicts only one sequence of events, or one scenario out of many. Things may eventuate in different orders and occur simultaneously, i.e. instead of one domino tipping over the next one sequentially, many events may occur simultaneously and reinforce each other. Further events and developments could be added to the list, such as ocean stratification and stronger storms that can push large amounts of The above image depicts only one sequence of events, or one scenario out of many. Things may eventuate in different orders and occur simultaneously, i.e. instead of one domino tipping over the next one sequentially, many events may occur simultaneously and reinforce each other. Further events and developments could be added to the list, such as ocean stratification and stronger storms that can push large amounts of warm salty water into the Arctic Ocean





While loss of Arctic sea ice and loss of Permafrost in Siberia and North America are often regarded as tipping points, Antarctic sea ice loss, and loss of the snow and ice cover on Greenland, on Antarctica and on mountaintops such as the Tibetan Plateau could also be seen as tipping points. Another five tipping points are:

- The Latent Heat Tipping Point

- The Seafloor Methane Tipping Point



Extinction

Altogether, the rise from pre-industrial to 2026 could be more than 18.44°C, while humans are likely to go extinct with a rise of 3°C, as illustrated by the image below, from an analysis discussed in an Altogether, the rise from pre-industrial to 2026 could be more than 18.44°C, while humans are likely to go extinct with a rise of 3°C, as illustrated by the image below, from an analysis discussed in an earlier post



This should act as a warning that near-term human extinction could occur soon.







In the video below, Guy McPherson discusses how fast humans could go extinct.









Conclusion





The dire situation is getting more dire every day, calling for a Climate Emergency Declaration and implementation of comprehensive and effective action, as described in the Climate Plan with an update at Transforming Society





Links



• Climate Reanalyzer - World Daily 2-meter Air Temperature (90-90°N, 0-360°E)

https://climatereanalyzer.org/clim/t2_daily • Climate Reanalyzer - World Daily 2-meter Air Temperature (90-90°N, 0-360°E)



• Climate Reanalyzer - CMIP5 RCP8.5 projection

https://climatereanalyzer.org/reanalysis/monthly_tseries



• NOAA - Solar cycle sunspot number progression

https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/solar-cycle-progression



• A Strong 2023/24 El Niño is Staged by Tropical Pacific Ocean Heat Content Buildup - by Tao Lian et al. (2023)

https://spj.science.org/doi/10.34133/olar.0011



• NSIDC - National Snow and Ice Data Center

https://www.nsidc.org



• NSIDC - Chartic interactive sea ice graph

https://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/charctic-interactive-sea-ice-graph



• Cryosphere Computing - by Nico Sun

https://cryospherecomputing.com



• Nullschool

https://earth.nullschool.net



• Climate Reanalyzer - sea ice based on NSIDC index V3

https://climatereanalyzer.org/clim/seaice



• NOAA - Solar cycle sunspot number progression• A Strong 2023/24 El Niño is Staged by Tropical Pacific Ocean Heat Content Buildup - by Tao Lian et al. (2023)• NSIDC - National Snow and Ice Data Center• NSIDC - Chartic interactive sea ice graph• Cryosphere Computing - by Nico Sun• Nullschool• Climate Reanalyzer - sea ice based on NSIDC index V3

• NOAA - greenhouse gases - trends CH4 (methane)

https://gml.noaa.gov/ccgg/trends_ch4



• NOAA - Climate Prediction Center - ENSO: Recent Evolution, Current Status and Predictions

https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/analysis_monitoring/lanina/enso_evolution-status-fcsts-web.pdf



• NOAA - Monthly temperature anomalies versus El Niño

https://www.ncei.noaa.gov/access/monitoring/monthly-report/global/202301/supplemental/page-4



• NOAA - Climate Prediction Center - ENSO: Recent Evolution, Current Status and Predictions• NOAA - Monthly temperature anomalies versus El Niño

• NOAA - Solar cycle progression





• NASA gistemp Monthly Mean Global Surface Temperature - Land Only





• NOAA - Annual Northern Hemisphere Land Temperature Anomalies







https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-022-01568-2 • Tonga eruption increases chance of temporary surface temperature anomaly above 1.5 °C - by Stuart Jenkins et al. (2023)













• Moistening Atmosphere





• Latent Heat









• Methane keeps rising





• A huge temperature rise threatens to unfold soon





• Human Extinction by 2025?





• 2020: Hottest Year On Record









• Albedo, latent heat, insolation and more• Blue Ocean Event• The Clouds Feedback and the Clouds Tipping Point• The Importance of Methane in Climate Change• The underappreciated role of anthropogenic sources in atmospheric soluble iron flux to the Southern Ocean - by Mingxu Liu et al. (2022)